Rookie OG Solomon Kindley 2020 Dolphins Highlight film (Well worth watching)

I was excited with this pick (Same with Hunt) as they both came into the draft with the reputation for being very physical blockers. Nasty OL types. This Rookie season highlight featured on the Dolphins website shows just how physical Kindley gets in the trenches.
WELL WORTH THE WATCH.


https://www.miamidolphins.com/news/the-blitz-the-big-fish




More of the Big Fish

 
