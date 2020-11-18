Rooting For/Against

This is clearly wayyy too premature but come on, how exciting is this that we can be talking about potential playoff positioning.. That plus it being a slow Wednesday, I thought I'd put together a "who to root for and who to root against list"
Cardinals vs Seahawks - Cardinals (strength of schedule) - Nothing major here
Steelers vs Jaguars - Jags
Patriots vs Texans - Team from the Northeast
Titans vs Ravens - Titans
Eagles vs Browns - Eagles
Redskins vs Bengals - Redskins
Jets vs Chargers - Green team Edit: actually, Chargers (thanks HarryBagpipe)
Packers vs Colts - Packers
Chiefs vs Raiders - Chiefs
Rams vs Buccaneers - Rams (strength of schedule) - Nothing major here
