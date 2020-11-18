Rooting For/Against

This is clearly wayyy too premature but come on, how exciting is this that we can be talking about potential playoff positioning.. That plus it being a slow Wednesday, I thought I'd put together a "who to root for and who to root against list"

Cardinals vs Seahawks - Cardinals (strength of schedule) - Nothing major here

Steelers vs Jaguars - Jags

Patriots vs Texans - Team from the Northeast

Titans vs Ravens - Titans

Eagles vs Browns - Eagles

Redskins vs Bengals - Redskins

Jets vs Chargers - Green team Edit: actually, Chargers (thanks HarryBagpipe)

Packers vs Colts - Packers

Chiefs vs Raiders - Chiefs

Rams vs Buccaneers - Rams (strength of schedule) - Nothing major here
 
The only one I would disagree with is the Titans/Ravens game. I believe the Ravens will win 11-12 games and we won't be ahead of them so we'd want the Titans to lose more games.
 
rooting for the chargers...they win and we move up a spot in the draft
 
Winning out, wins us the division, that should be the focus and I truly believe we are capable of that even with KC on our schedule (they should in reality roll over for us, they owe us for last year :p)
 
I'm definitely rooting for Jags, Titans, WAS, Eagles, Packers and Rams.

I'm rooting against the Texans, but not for their opponent.

I don't care about the Cards/Hawks game. We played both; the outcome doesn't affect SoS. I also don't care about the Chiefs/Raiders game; sure, the raiders losing could help Miami, should it come to a wild card and/or seeding, but I wouldn't mind seeing the Chiefs lose again.

You should root for the jests, if you care about SoS. I root for neither in that game.
 
I hear you. Ravens are our kryptonite and I want them nowhere near the playoffs. They still play the Steelers/Titans/Browns.. it's possible they could end up 10-6
 
Don't care about DAL/MIN or DET/CAR?
 
