Rosen in SI

Likely you guys have already read this but Rosen was interviewed by sports illustrated and made several comments. One was how brilliant of a teacher Fitzgerald is. Another one was his self identified inability to read defenses quickly and that has slowed his development. He stated that he has been working very hard trying to move his film room education to on field education. I thought it all sounded promising for Rosen really improving this year. Also sounded like Fitzgerald needs to be a quarterbacks coach