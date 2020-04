spiketex said: Tua and Rosen. Rosen is low cost insurance. We have Fitz as the starter. I see no major problem in keeping them both, especially with this season's additional risk of covid 19 laying someone low, we devote an additional roster spot to QB. Click to expand...

I agree. I love Rosen as backup to whoever is starting and don’t wish to get rid of him, I mean the kid is still young and has been with the team for a whole season already. Question wasn’t whether to keep them both it was more a question of who are you more a fan of.