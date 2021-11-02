Ross, Grier and Flores attempted to influence settlements??

i am proud of the Dolphins. We are trying to make moves baby. We failed miserably... But we are trying!



Morals are for virtue signalers. If you have "morals" help the less fortunate in your community, don't just cherry pick when to use the "morals" card when it comes to football.



Morals... LMAO. Dude hasn't even been found guilty. Even after the trade deadline some of you are still obsessed with this guy. Let it go... there are plenty of other fish in the sea... and we are going fishing.



It would be crazy if NFL takes issue with this and makes Ross sell the team. Imagine they punish us and make us give up 3 first rounders. That would be so Dolphins. At that point I would definitely start believing in the curse of the perfect season.