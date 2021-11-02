 Ross, Grier and Flores attempted to influence settlements?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross, Grier and Flores attempted to influence settlements??

gfish24

gfish24

Take it for what it’s worth but that’s what Tony Buzby is alleging…if true, it is absolutely disgusting… if true
 

Coolguy3

Coolguy3

You have no idea who tried to influence the settlement. I can't see Flores being a part of that. As much as I am disappointed with Flores in how the season has turned out, I believe he has morals and I doubt would be the one trying to push things behind the scenes.
 
Jshady

Jshady

0oFvmt.gif
 
gfish24

gfish24

Coolguy3 said:
You have no idea who tried to influence the settlement. I can't see Flores being a part of that. As much as I am disappointed with Flores in how the season has turned out, I believe he has morals and I doubt would be the one trying to push things behind the scenes.
You’re right I don’t, that’s why I posted the info from twitter… he mentions the Miami Dolphin organization, with whom Flores plays a huge role in… how do you know he has “morals”? You don’t, so you have no idea as well… I liked Flores, but the way he has managed this whole QB situation alone makes me strongly question his integrity and competency
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

I'm sure we all agree lawyers never lie:chuckle:. Now that this is over at least for the season maybe we can get back to trying to win football games.:hclap:
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I’m pretty sure this is not entirely accurate. Ross wanted Watson to settle all 22 claims before he would sign off on a trade. Watson did not. We did not trade for him. I don’t think it’s unreasonable for our owner to desire him to settle his potential legal issues before making a trade. Frankly speaking, I think a lot of people are misrepresenting all facts to make this a bigger deal that it actually is.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

i am proud of the Dolphins. We are trying to make moves baby. We failed miserably... But we are trying!

Morals are for virtue signalers. If you have "morals" help the less fortunate in your community, don't just cherry pick when to use the "morals" card when it comes to football.

Morals... LMAO. Dude hasn't even been found guilty. Even after the trade deadline some of you are still obsessed with this guy. Let it go... there are plenty of other fish in the sea... and we are going fishing.

It would be crazy if NFL takes issue with this and makes Ross sell the team. Imagine they punish us and make us give up 3 first rounders. That would be so Dolphins. At that point I would definitely start believing in the curse of the perfect season.
 
