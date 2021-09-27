Ross’ influence on player personnel

Can’t help but think that IF Tua was Ross’ pick, that Grier and Flores had to make, how his interference has played a role in the mediocrity since he bought the franchise… Not that Herbert or any other QB could play well behind this line, but the fact that the offence has been tailored to Tua’s play- and in turn how that effects Grier and Flores when it comes to player selection in the draft and FA, offensive philosophy etc… and the decision to play Tua last year- I feel like that may have came from Ross… I still think Tua needs a proper evaluation and the team has failed horribly in putting him into a position to succeed