 Ross’ influence on player personnel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross’ influence on player personnel

gfish24

gfish24

Can’t help but think that IF Tua was Ross’ pick, that Grier and Flores had to make, how his interference has played a role in the mediocrity since he bought the franchise… Not that Herbert or any other QB could play well behind this line, but the fact that the offence has been tailored to Tua’s play- and in turn how that effects Grier and Flores when it comes to player selection in the draft and FA, offensive philosophy etc… and the decision to play Tua last year- I feel like that may have came from Ross… I still think Tua needs a proper evaluation and the team has failed horribly in putting him into a position to succeed
 
DolfanISS

I don’t think so and I also don’t believe the LaConfara report that Flo and Grier are in disagreement and Grier overruled. Mando says Grier always defers to his coach. Now IMO he’s still the GM and is responsible for the personnel mess but I think they both wanted Tua. I don’t think Ross makes picks.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I agree, of course I don’t know how much Ross is into football But he doesn’t appear to be in the mold of the Jerry Jones or the Late big Al of raider nation.
 
gfish24

gfish24

DolfanISS said:
I don’t think so and I also don’t believe the LaConfara report that Flo and Grier are in disagreement and Grier overruled. Mando says Grier always defers to his coach. Now IMO he’s still the GM and is responsible for the personnel mess but I think they both wanted Tua. I don’t think Ross makes picks.
I hope you’re right
 
spiketex

spiketex

This may spoil the narrative that some are trying to create but the simple reality is that Stephen Ross does not interfere in the player personnel process. He leaves it to the GM and the Head Coach. I'm sure that he has some opinions and he may express them, but he leaves it to the experts whom he employs. Mr Ross is not like Jerry Jones at the Cowboys or Mike Brown at the Bengals, who both embrace the role of Owner/GM. Stephen Ross pays the bills and leaves it to the experts to make the player personnel decisions. He is a businessman.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Was Ross responsible for Austin Jackson? Here’s one of his highlight plays from yesterday.

 
John813

John813

Not to put more gas in the rumor firepit but Ross did want to trade down in the 2018 draft for more capital.
We didn't and took Minkah. So, I think he probably gives his 2cents here and there. Whether or not how strong those 2 cents is debatable
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

gfish24 said:
Can’t help but think that IF Tua was Ross’ pick, that Grier and Flores had to make, how his interference has played a role in the mediocrity since he bought the franchise… Not that Herbert or any other QB could play well behind this line, but the fact that the offence has been tailored to Tua’s play- and in turn how that effects Grier and Flores when it comes to player selection in the draft and FA, offensive philosophy etc… and the decision to play Tua last year- I feel like that may have came from Ross… I still think Tua needs a proper evaluation and the team has failed horribly in putting him into a position to succeed
If that was true (I don't believe it), Ross has damaged MIA for a decade. Think this through. Ross insists on Leaf. Grier/Flo want Brees. Ross wins and Grier/Flo are fired. we all know those two will get that info out to every GM/HC prospect in the NFL. 'If you go to MIA, you have no say and you'll be fired for failure.' Won't be too many quality takers. Might get the next Queasy.

I have serious doubts Ross will throw his weight around. whether fans like him or not, he's a smart guy. To smart to force his decision on a subject he has no talent in.
 
