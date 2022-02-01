Ross must sell this team NOW

MrChadRico
100k bonus for losing games!
Its corrupt, inexcusable and he can not remain the owner of an NFL franchise.
For every fan of the Dolphins, its a travesty and the most disrespectful action any Owner of a franchise has ever done.
To allow the fans to spend money on tickets and merchandise while actually awarding losing... its deplorable!
