Ross must sell this team NOW

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

100k bonus for losing games!

Its corrupt, inexcusable and he can not remain the owner of an NFL franchise.

For every fan of the Dolphins, its a travesty and the most disrespectful action any Owner of a franchise has ever done.

To allow the fans to spend money on tickets and merchandise while actually awarding losing... its deplorable!
 
N

NMB Fin

im actually relieved he knew we needed that pick at all costs. Hes not as clueless as many of us thought. He Went about it all wrong though and He will be forced to sell the team regardless.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

You believe everything you hear on the internet? I mean maybe it’s true but there sure is no proof, he said she said will be thrown out in an instant…
 
C

Casas9425

Stephen Ross was already a laughingstock before this. Hopefully this is the nail in the coffin.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Cool, can't wait for Ross's flunkie, Bruce Beal Jr., the man who has right of refusal to buy the team in the succession plan, to take over and do things completely differently than his mentor did.
 
R

Ryan1973

MrChadRico said:
100k bonus for losing games!

Its corrupt, inexcusable and he can not remain the owner of an NFL franchise.

For every fan of the Dolphins, its a travesty and the most disrespectful action any Owner of a franchise has ever done.

To allow the fans to spend money on tickets and merchandise while actually awarding losing... its deplorable!
How about waiting to see if there is any proof of this first? You seem to be jumping the gun.
 
Fullytorqued

Fullytorqued

MrChadRico said:
100k bonus for losing games!

Its corrupt, inexcusable and he can not remain the owner of an NFL franchise.

For every fan of the Dolphins, its a travesty and the most disrespectful action any Owner of a franchise has ever done.

To allow the fans to spend money on tickets and merchandise while actually awarding losing... its deplorable!
Fk that, Ross just moved up a few notches in my book. Winning meaningless games is the reason we still dont have a franchise quarterback.
 
D

dunegoon

Nublar7 said:
If every billionaire owner of anything had to sell their team/company every time someone made claims against them and got sued, things would be sold daily.

I think Flores needs to actually prove his claims.
Crazy thing is , people who make such outlandish claims don't have to prove it. Or if they can't prove it they won't get punished for it.
 
realdolphin

realdolphin

I respect him now more for having the knowledge that Burrow was the QB miami needed. I´ll never hate Ross for that. besides why is that Flores is coming with all this now? if it was so terrible for his integrity why did he kept being the coach of the miami dolphins??? why open your mouth now??
 
N

NMB Fin

Nublar7 said:
If every billionaire owner of anything had to sell their team/company every time someone made claims against them and got sued, things would be sold daily.

I think Flores needs to actually prove his claims.
wouldn't suprise me one bit if he was wearing a wire (halfway kidding). He snitched on the guy (belicek ) that brought him into the league. Chances are he never coaches an NFL game without Belicek
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Unproven. Plus Flores, if true couldn't even take instruction to get a Franchise QB. Dumb meet dumber. Let's all celebrate his brag of quote.."first back to back winning seasons since 2003". Hardly a brag when you basically put yourself out of the playoffs race before November. He's on a different planet if he thinks that a success. Glad they got rid of him if he thinks that's a success with all the cap and draft picks he's had at his disposal.
 
B

Bridgeburner

dunegoon said:
Crazy thing is , people who make such outlandish claims don't have to prove it. Or if they can't prove it they won't get punished for it.
It's a crazy world we live in where people just rush to believe anyone who says something they want to be true.

Although, in this particular case, I wonder if Flores is at risk of a slander/libel suit because these are specific claims made about someone he worked for so a lot of the protections against me posting something on here like, "Ross is a racist!" don't apply in his case.
 
