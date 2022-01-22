Yeah........ My first thought was along those lines also.I also track strangers' movements without them knowing.
Flight plans are pretty much available to anyone...Yeah........ My first thought was along those lines also.
Is an individuals private flight plans a matter of public record, or should this "relative" be fired?
Do you like movies about gladiators Billy?A family member of mine shared this with me regarding Stephen Ross' plane the last few days. Seems to be in the Bay area. Make of it what you will.View attachment 92629
I promise my visit to 'Happy Hands Massage Parlor' was completely innocent friend.I also track strangers' movements without them knowing.
Have you ever seen a grown man naked?Do you like movies about gladiators Billy?