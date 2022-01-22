 Ross' plane the last few days | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross' plane the last few days

A family member of mine shared this with me regarding Stephen Ross' plane the last few days. Seems to be in the Bay area. Make of it what you will.IMG_5859.jpg
 
Mach2 said:
Yeah........ My first thought was along those lines also.

Is an individuals private flight plans a matter of public record, or should this "relative" be fired?
Flight plans are pretty much available to anyone...
 
I think it's OK, guys. I believe the NFL front office has to do this to Robert Kraft, Dan Snyder and Jim Irsay all the time now.

:p
 
