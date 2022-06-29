Ross Tucker Talks Tyreek, Tua, and the Dolphins heading into 2022

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 377
- Reaction score
- 960
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Ross Tucker Talks Miami Dolphins, Tyreek, & Tua - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, CBS Sports, and Westwood One to talk about the 2022 Miami Dolphins. Ross shares his thoughts on the Dolphins’ acquisition of Tyreek Hill this offseason. Ross talks about what the Dolphins gave...
dolphinstalk.com