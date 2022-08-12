 Ross's Successor... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ross's Successor...

Some good news?

Bruce Beal is likely out as next Dolphins owner - ProFootballTalk

Stephen Ross apparently will no longer be handing the reins to Bruce Beal as the next owner of the team.Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that Ross has taken steps to change his successor from Beal to Jennifer Ross, the 82-year-old owner’s daughter. League rules require all owners...
