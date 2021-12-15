 Roster Moves: Dolphins Awarded LB Munson off Waivers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Roster Moves: Dolphins Awarded LB Munson off Waivers​

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:46 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
Munson has spent parts of three seasons (2019-21) with the Dolphins, including a practice squad stint earlier this season. From 2019-20, he played in 18 games with two starts for Miami, totaling 13 tackles (nine solo) and three special teams (two solo) stops. In 2021, Munson played six games for New England, making three tackles (one solo) and six special teams stops (five solo) before being waived on Dec. 14, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Giants on May 11, 2017.
 
