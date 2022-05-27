RT Daryl Williams...Why Not

OK FO doesn't want to go after JC. Well then how about



Daryl Williams.



Blind side tackle, definite upgrade to install and let the young guys develop and learn for the soon to be up coming seasons in which they will be needed.



Williams I think will be 30 August something. Williams also can play Guard if needed and



shouldn't be a costly hit in the money AND cap dept. I mean why the F not ? Blind side protection is pretty damn important and a solid need for us. I just don't understand with the need and cost and definite upgrade...Youngins there to backup when the 1st string starters unavailable (which WILL happen).



I could live a lot more comfortable with



Armstead

Wiliams

Deiter

Hunt

D. Williams (X-Buffalo Bill) and we wouldn't be breaking the bank. I mean I don't care how much of a superhero our Offensive coaches are especially considering they have seen the real addition of growth or non growth since they haven't had the pads on to actually shown anything.

Tired of the past 20 years of babble when the upgrade is there at a fair price.....Not much to lose and could be a huge gain...



Now him still being available does make me wonder but not like my fear of Eir. and Jackson at this time...