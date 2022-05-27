 RT Daryl Williams...Why Not | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RT Daryl Williams...Why Not

OK FO doesn't want to go after JC. Well then how about

Daryl Williams.

Blind side tackle, definite upgrade to install and let the young guys develop and learn for the soon to be up coming seasons in which they will be needed.

Williams I think will be 30 August something. Williams also can play Guard if needed and

shouldn't be a costly hit in the money AND cap dept. I mean why the F not ? Blind side protection is pretty damn important and a solid need for us. I just don't understand with the need and cost and definite upgrade...Youngins there to backup when the 1st string starters unavailable (which WILL happen).

I could live a lot more comfortable with

Armstead
Wiliams
Deiter
Hunt
D. Williams (X-Buffalo Bill) and we wouldn't be breaking the bank. I mean I don't care how much of a superhero our Offensive coaches are especially considering they have seen the real addition of growth or non growth since they haven't had the pads on to actually shown anything.
Tired of the past 20 years of babble when the upgrade is there at a fair price.....Not much to lose and could be a huge gain...

Now him still being available does make me wonder but not like my fear of Eir. and Jackson at this time...
 
He was released by the Bills over two months ago. Since he hasn’t signed anywhere yet. You have to believe he is looking to sign for more money than teams are willing to pay him or like Tretter, he has an injury which has caused teams to be hesitant to sign him.
 
1972forever said:
He was released by the Bills over two months ago. Since he hasn’t signed anywhere yet. You have to believe he is looking to sign for more money than teams are willing to pay him or like Tretter, he has an injury which has caused teams to be hesitant to sign him.
Ive heard nothing of the fact of your statement. maybe true, or also maybe just a hunch. Could be many reasons for him not signing now, such as Waiting for the Bills to resign him in which I actually have heard mentioned a short while back. Injury another possibility in which I haven't heard squat about. Saw last year he not only did a good job at RT but also did a good job at G were he played in 8 games. Back and forth not so easy to do.

I think per season hes been very reliable, and IMO we NEED a solid, not unknown wishful projection RT.

20 years of not building a solid full effective OL is just insanity, especially when we have the means to easily do it and finish that area of need.

So for me, until I hear of a actual legitimate reason he shouldn't be signed, I think is silly to pass him up...JMO

I think he's our best fit but open to whoever is a quality Vet. to play RT (blind side ) and G in a pinch I mean DAHHH
 
