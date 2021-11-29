 Rule Change for 2022 Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rule Change for 2022 Season

footballguru

footballguru

Rookie
Joined
Oct 7, 2021
Messages
40
Reaction score
76
Age
51
Location
Canada
I have been lobbying very hard for the NFL to change the pass interference from a spot foul to a 15 yard penalty, which only makes sense. I got a text from a senior NFL executive late last night telling me that my proposal makes too much sense, and that they will be voting on my recommendation during the off-season with the hope of having the rule changed for the 2022 kickoff. I will continue to work tirelessly to make the NFL a better product. Now, I will let you jealous couch potatoes who have zero contacts at the league office in New York display your jealousy.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
5,147
Reaction score
4,895
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
footballguru said:
I have been lobbying very hard for the NFL to change the pass interference from a spot foul to a 15 yard penalty, which only makes sense. I got a text from a senior NFL executive late last night telling me that my proposal makes too much sense, and that they will be voting on my recommendation during the off-season with the hope of having the rule changed for the 2022 kickoff. I will continue to work tirelessly to make the NFL a better product. Now, I will let you jealous couch potatoes who have zero contacts at the league office in New York display your jealousy.
Click to expand...
I'm so jealous right now. The Hulk just looked at me and laughed at how green I am.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,561
Reaction score
4,137
Age
45
Location
East Coast
tenor.gif


Joe....are you up late posting again?


Already been voted on before and NOT passed. Owners want it the way it is.

Now, with the less experienced refs creating a bigger clusterfk this year that could change. Regardless of your real/trolling post, this is not a new rule topic.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,945
Reaction score
9,328
footballguru said:
I got a text from a senior NFL executive late last night telling me that my proposal makes too much sense, and that they will be voting on my recommendation during the off-season with the hope of having the rule changed for the 2022 kickoff.
Click to expand...
Sorry to be the one to break it to you guru, but you have a senile NFL executive contact, not a senior NFL executive.

Ain’t happening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom