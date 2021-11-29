Rule Change for 2022 Season

I have been lobbying very hard for the NFL to change the pass interference from a spot foul to a 15 yard penalty, which only makes sense. I got a text from a senior NFL executive late last night telling me that my proposal makes too much sense, and that they will be voting on my recommendation during the off-season with the hope of having the rule changed for the 2022 kickoff. I will continue to work tirelessly to make the NFL a better product. Now, I will let you jealous couch potatoes who have zero contacts at the league office in New York display your jealousy.