Rumor: Miami MIGHT get out of playing in London this year.

I was watching GMA this morning and they had a report from Hard Rock Stadium about changes which are being made to allow fans to attend games while keeping social distancing. According to the report the Dolphins think they can still have fans but instead of 65,000 fans or more, it is more likely that only about 15000 fans will be able to attend games because of the social distancing rules which will be in place during the season. As far as games being played in London or Mexico is concerned. It appears highly unlikely the NFL will play any games outside the United States this season because of Covid19.