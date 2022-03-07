Run heavy or Pass heavy team?

allsilverdreams
I was around for the Marino years as well as the Ricky Williams years.I loved Dan marching the team down the field with the flick of his wrist. But I loved watching Ricky plow over someone or beating them in a foot race.
I would love to see a RB like Ricky alongside Tua. I would love a running team with a big bruising back.
SMASH MOUTH FOOTBALL.
