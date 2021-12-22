I know the running back room gets a lot of crap, which they have definitely earned, every year it seems. However, am I the only one that is excited about the possibilities of using the three headed monster of Lindsey, Gaskin, and Duke? I feel that those three together have the potential for us to have an actual NFL quality running back room. Compared the the college level room we’ve had lately. And they are all similar enough that they are interchangeable without giving away our scheme to the defense.