Ethridge86

Ethridge86

Jan 23, 2021
I know the running back room gets a lot of crap, which they have definitely earned, every year it seems. However, am I the only one that is excited about the possibilities of using the three headed monster of Lindsey, Gaskin, and Duke? I feel that those three together have the potential for us to have an actual NFL quality running back room. Compared the the college level room we’ve had lately. And they are all similar enough that they are interchangeable without giving away our scheme to the defense.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
We only need Lindsay and Duke. I’ve seen all I want out of Gaskin. He’s just nowhere near talented as those two
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mar 12, 2006
it doesn't excite me, but Lindsay, Johnson and Gaskin, should be clearly better than Gaskin, Ahmed, and Malcolm Brown.
 
Buff

Buff

Jan 28, 2008
Lindsay and Johnson would be the only two I would keep. Johnson due to his game last week - there is a reason he has bounced around the league - and Lindsay as he is probably a better version of Gaskin. Our RB room is still rubbish in general. If, and its a big if, if the RB's can produce another 100 yards game over the next two weeks, there may be a glimmer of hope. But it is only a glimmer.
 
