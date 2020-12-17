Running Back situation.

AllFinsAllDay
Starter
- Joined
- Oct 12, 2009
- Messages
- 2,244
- Reaction score
- 606
Le'Veon Bell a non-factor in Chiefs' offense - ProFootballTalk
When the Chiefs signed running back Le'Veon Bell, some saw it as a major midseason roster move that added one more major weapon to an already great offense. That’s not how it worked out. Bell has been a non-factor in Kansas City this season. Through seven games as a Chief, Bell has yet to gain...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
I still think this would have been a good pickup if we had made it. He went for the sure thing.
Not a smart move on his part.