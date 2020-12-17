Running Back situation.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Le'Veon Bell a non-factor in Chiefs' offense - ProFootballTalk

When the Chiefs signed running back Le'Veon Bell, some saw it as a major midseason roster move that added one more major weapon to an already great offense. That’s not how it worked out. Bell has been a non-factor in Kansas City this season. Through seven games as a Chief, Bell has yet to gain...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I still think this would have been a good pickup if we had made it. He went for the sure thing.

Not a smart move on his part.
 
I don't know...seems like he went for the chip! I'm not sure why that's not a "smart move"
Additionally, He'll very likley be in play for the Dolphins in the FA period.
 
That was the point. He could have been the tailback here.

Wouldn't have been complaining about being "Confused"
 
Not sure what market he'll get next year or what he would like to get moving forward.

It's been, what, 3 years since he was putting up elite numbers?
Sat out one year, and then the past two Jet seasons have been awful, but not all on him.

He'll finish this year as a bench warmer.

Still relatively young, and he should be "well rested" all things considered.

I wouldn't mind seeing Miami get a vet this offseason and draft one too.
 
It’s kind of surprising with CEH being so ineffective in the Chiefs offense he hasn’t gotten more opportunities.
 
Meh. I wanted him at the time too, but seems hes definitely lost a step. He’s still productive but he doesn’t scare anyone.
 
We offered more money and a chance to start. He went to be a backup, doesn’t seem like the type of move Flo would overlook.
 
he went for the Lombardi Trophy. cant blame him
 
What does "a chance to start" mean?

Flo isn't guaranteeing a starting gig to nobody. He had a chance to start in KC, same as here.

Bottom line, if you don't know, or can't execute, your pass blocking responsibilities, you aren't starting for either one.
 
CEH's been "ineffective?......724 yards with 4.3 and then 35 catches for almost 300 yards and over 8 ypc. I'd take that ineffective all day long from my RB.
 
Where did I say he had a dam starting gig here. Flo starts who thinks is best for whatever week it is. And if Bell didn’t think he could beat out a 7th round jag. He went to the best place for him get his ring and sit behind a 1st round pick. And like a said Flo doesn’t seem like he would forget a slight from a player not wanting to come in and compete for more money.
 
So you are saying he had a "better" chance to start here because of the lesser talent level.

All I'm saying, is if he can't do the whole damn job, to Ried or Flo's expectations, he isn't seeing meaningful snaps in either offense.

Were I in his position, I would have gone for the ring too.

Of course, I would not have been such a bonehead diva to begin with, but that is a different aspect of his legacy.
 
Agreed. One thing Flo has shown is that a starting spot is earned, not given.
 
