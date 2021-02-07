 Russell Wilson an Option? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Russell Wilson an Option?

Seahawks listening to Russell Wilson offers? Wild offseason QB carousel spinning at another level

What would it take to land one of game's premier talents?
Miami came just short of the playoffs but has emerging talent and South Beach doesn't hurt, either. Russ and Ciara on South Beach feels right. Would the Seahawks be into Tua? I don't love this dual offensive coordinator concept they are trying in Miami, but I also don't think it would be a tough sell to get Wilson to sign off on a trade there, and I hear the Dolphins' interest has already been piqued.
Wilson hasn’t won anything since he lost the Legion of Boom. Hard to win when the QB is getting the bulk of the salary cap lol
 
Given that X and Jones shelf life has 2-3 years, I would say yes if we're going all in on winning in the next 2-3 years. I want a SB and even though I'm only 35 I only got 20 years left based on how much alcohol I consume my window is closing.
 
Mahomes is is taking away the bulk of the Chiefs salary cap and you said it's hard to win like that.
I’m was implying that Wilson is kind of overrated and Miami trading for him ain’t going to get them to a SB anytime soon IMO. Miami don’t need Wilson eating up their cap while they still are rebuilding.

Mahomes is obviously way better than Wilson.
 
Wtf really! Let’s blow all of our cap on one player who hasn’t won **** since his defense left
 
