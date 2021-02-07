Russell Wilson an Option?

Hare Phishna
King of the Moondoggers
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2008
- Messages
- 25,254
- Reaction score
- 4,749
- Location
- Hong Kong Harry's
Seahawks listening to Russell Wilson offers? Wild offseason QB carousel spinning at another level
What would it take to land one of game's premier talents?
www.cbssports.com
Miami came just short of the playoffs but has emerging talent and South Beach doesn't hurt, either. Russ and Ciara on South Beach feels right. Would the Seahawks be into Tua? I don't love this dual offensive coordinator concept they are trying in Miami, but I also don't think it would be a tough sell to get Wilson to sign off on a trade there, and I hear the Dolphins' interest has already been piqued.