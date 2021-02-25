Russell Wilson

I wanted Wilson instead of Tannehill in the 2012 draft because I thought Wilson was better than Tannehill and the Dolphins wouldn’t have had to use a first round pick on Wilson in that draft. Yet that draft was 10 drafts ago and even though Wilson has been an excellent QB throughout his career. At this stage of their careers, I prefer heading into the future with Tua at QB for the Dolphins and not Wilson.



Wilson has taken a pounding at QB during his years with the Seahawks and that appears to be one of the main reasons he wants out of Seattle. With his size and age, it just makes you wonder how many years he has left to play. Like Watson, Wilson is presently a better NFL QB than Tua but I don’t know if they will still be the case two years from now. So I want to see the Dolphins stick with Tua and pass on a possible trade for Wilson.