Russell Wilson

NJPHINFAN79
Second String
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2009
- Messages
- 1,447
- Reaction score
- 150
- Location
- Jersey
Just reporting what I heard in a Philadelphia radio station not suggesting it’s a move we make or speculating.
they said the Wilson is asking for a trade out of Seattle after bashing the organization last week? Saying of the short list the dolphins are on it.
discuss, take it for what it is, a radio station blurb, nothing breaking yet
