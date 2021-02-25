 Russell Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Russell Wilson

NJPHINFAN79

NJPHINFAN79

Just reporting what I heard in a Philadelphia radio station not suggesting it’s a move we make or speculating.

they said the Wilson is asking for a trade out of Seattle after bashing the organization last week? Saying of the short list the dolphins are on it.

discuss, take it for what it is, a radio station blurb, nothing breaking yet
 
Digital

Digital

Thanks for the info @NJPHINFAN79 , and I definitely don't want to kill the messenger. But, I'd rather make a speculative bid on the Brooklyn Bridge being moved to South Florida than on Russell Wilson leaving Seattle. No way they let him go.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I love Wilson but if we go in that direction I’d prefer Watson due to age
 
T

The Ghost

Wilson is a 11 years old than Tua, maybe 10? While Russell is fantastic, I am not sure even trading Tua for Wilson heads up makes that much sense for us beyond 2022.

I am supposed to throw in premium picks too?

Eye on the (long term) prize.
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

I don't like the fact he threw his OL under the bus and also wants input in personnel decisions.

Too big for his boots, can keep his magic underpants in Seattle imo.
 
1

1972forever

I wanted Wilson instead of Tannehill in the 2012 draft because I thought Wilson was better than Tannehill and the Dolphins wouldn’t have had to use a first round pick on Wilson in that draft. Yet that draft was 10 drafts ago and even though Wilson has been an excellent QB throughout his career. At this stage of their careers, I prefer heading into the future with Tua at QB for the Dolphins and not Wilson.

Wilson has taken a pounding at QB during his years with the Seahawks and that appears to be one of the main reasons he wants out of Seattle. With his size and age, it just makes you wonder how many years he has left to play. Like Watson, Wilson is presently a better NFL QB than Tua but I don’t know if they will still be the case two years from now. So I want to see the Dolphins stick with Tua and pass on a possible trade for Wilson.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Look, Tua wasn't as great as advertised and at times, looked frazzled and overwhelmed. In short, there were times he looked a lot like a rookie playing on a ****ty team with few weapons, a mostly rookie o-line and a couple of scat backs for a running game. On top of that he was coming off a horrible injury and had no pre-season or regular training camp. There were also times he looked very good imo! That's what we are going to build on and the kid is going to bust out big time in 2021.
I'm tired of every disgruntled star player in the NFL being rumored to the Dolphins. Leave us out of your horse manure issues. We have a plan that we are rolling out to perfection. We're good!! And we're good at QB!! The kid is gonna bust out big time in 2021. He'll look like a different player, can't wait to see everyone dive on the Tua bandwagon.
 
