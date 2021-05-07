Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Talking McCain Release and Dolphins Draft

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 35
- Reaction score
- 117
- Age
- 43
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 Talks McCain Release & Dolphins Draft
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida to talk all things Miami Dolphins. Prior to Mike and Ruthie recording the news broke about Bobby McCain being released by the Dolphins so you get to hear Ruthie’s real-time reaction to that news...
dolphinstalk.com