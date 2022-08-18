DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 Talks Dolphins Football - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida to talk about the upcoming Miami Dolphins season. Ruthie shares her thoughts on Tua, Mike McDaniel, the new look Miami Dolphins offense, and all of the changes that have taken place with the...
