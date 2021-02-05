 Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami - nfl.com | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami - nfl.com

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

rookie
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
4,121
Reaction score
255
Location
Orlando, Florida
Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami

As a rookie, Tua Tagovailoa flashed early but struggled as the season wore on with accuracy and reading defenses. However, teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick believes the Dolphins quarterback is set to take a major leap next season.
"To have an offseason, to have repetitions, to have some sense of continuity with [co-offensive coordinators] George Godsey and Eric Studesville in his ear calling the plays and working with him. All that stuff points to him having a much better season this year and continuing to progress as a quarterback. That's the most important thing for him -- progression.

Encouraging words from Fitzmagic.
 
M

malzj

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 21, 2006
Messages
1,114
Reaction score
35
Fitz acts as Tua's training wheels. For Tua, team, and coach's not having Fitz as a fall back guy will help them all grow. Fitz gotta go. Love the guy... but peace
 
