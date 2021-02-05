Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami - nfl.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes Tua Tagovailoa will have a big Year 2 in Miami As a rookie, Tua Tagovailoa flashed early but struggled as the season wore on with accuracy and reading defenses. However, teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick believes the Dolphins quarterback is set to take a major leap next season.

"To have an offseason, to have repetitions, to have some sense of continuity with [co-offensive coordinators] George Godsey and Eric Studesville in his ear calling the plays and working with him. All that stuff points to him having a much better season this year and continuing to progress as a quarterback. That's the most important thing for him -- progression.Encouraging words from Fitzmagic.