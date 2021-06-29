Ryan Leaf calls Tua check down Charlie & conservative & fearful of his ability to get the ball downfield

Anybody who is evaluating Tua's tape last year without context isn't worth listening to. We're so beyond the season any talking head should know that the O was developed for Fitz's skill set. Not even just that either, Tua is a kid coming off a major injury in a COVID season of virtual everything with damn near no weapons all season. Throw into that a young porous line with no running attack to speak of.



But yeah Leaf, he should have been slinging it deep getting picked and losing games. Genius idea.