Ryan Leaf calls Tua check down Charlie & conservative & fearful of his ability to get the ball downfield

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
10,830
Reaction score
17,462
Location
Marco Island
I'm not giving PFT a click. Can't stand Florio and detest Simms who thinks he's a tough guy. I'm not even going to go into how irrelevant Ryan Leaf's opinion is outside of opinion on jail cells and crack dealers.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,884
Reaction score
2,498
Location
NC
Anybody who is evaluating Tua's tape last year without context isn't worth listening to. We're so beyond the season any talking head should know that the O was developed for Fitz's skill set. Not even just that either, Tua is a kid coming off a major injury in a COVID season of virtual everything with damn near no weapons all season. Throw into that a young porous line with no running attack to speak of.

But yeah Leaf, he should have been slinging it deep getting picked and losing games. Genius idea.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
337
Reaction score
269
I am going to guess that this was his takeaway from last season so I am not worried about his opinion. I am looking forward to this season after a full off-season of practice and training with no physical limitations with his health.
 
1

1972forever

Starter
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,946
Reaction score
7,922
Age
68
Location
Miami
Leaf was a whiny terrible NFL QB. He is also a drug addict and a convicted burglar. The fact anyone would care what he thinks about Tua is beyond me.
 
