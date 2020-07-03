Sage and Chazz Surratt

I coached both of these boys in NC and, if you don't already know, Chazz (the older brother) plays LB (QB previously) for UNC and Sage (WR) plays for Wake Forrest (also excels at basketball). These guys are extraordinary athletes and have tons of potential. Both will end up on an NFL squad somewhere. They both LOVE football, (although their dad is kind of a tool and they never played "good enough" in his eyes. **He coached them before and after I did.**). For no other reason for this post, I'm just asking that you guys and gals (who haven't) take a look at these guys, not only because I have a personal investment in them, but because they are both VERY legitimate NFL prospects. The odds are against me, but it would be nice to see one of these kids in a Dolphins uniform.