SAINTS REPORTEDLY TRIED TO GET BREES FOR MNF According to nola.com, the Saints reached out to retired quarterback Drew Brees about returning to the team amid an outbreak that not only sidelined Hill but backup Trevor Siemian. Brees gave the idea “serious thought,” according to the report, but ultimately declined. The report said that if Brees was going to come out of retirement, he wanted to be the starter for the rest of the season. Brees also declined the offer because he “wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense.”The Saints also reportedly reached out to Josh McCown and Phillip Rivers, who last played with the Indianapolis Colts last season before retiring.