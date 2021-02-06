 Saints renegotiate QB Drew Brees' contract, free up cap space in 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Saints renegotiate QB Drew Brees' contract, free up cap space in 2021

Bosconian

Bosconian

www.nfl.com

As the world continues to wait for an update on Drew Brees, the Saints made an important move regarding the veteran's contract.
"...the Saints will now carry a roughly $12 million cap charge for Brees, rather than the $36 million-plus it would've intially cost the team. An additional $11.5M would hit the cap in 2022, he added.
The move frees up about $24M for the Saints which will be crucial in an offseason where many teams will be cap-strapped."
 
