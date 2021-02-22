Salary cap most likely won’t hit $185 million

When the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed recently to increase the minimum salary cap from $175 million to $180 million, the adjustment sparked speculation that the final number would be higher than the previously-expected limit of $180 million. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, it’s possible that the number will be more than $180 million — but the number most likely won’t reach $185 million.



The final number for the salary cap, per the source, could land in the range of $182 million to $183 million.