Sam Wyche Former Bengals, Buccaneers coach dies at 74

Always liked Sam Wyche .....RIP

Sam Wyche, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to an appearance in the Super Bowl, has died at age 74.

Wyche's son told Cincinnati's WCPO-TV that the cause of death was complications from cancer.

"Sam was a wonderful guy," team owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry."

Former Bengals, Bucs coach Wyche dies at 74

Sam Wyche, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and later coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons, has died at age 74.
Known for his " You don't live in Cleveland. " calling out the Cincinati fans throwning items on the field.

 
