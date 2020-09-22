Sarcasm; Fixing the Dolphins

Some problems with the dolphins I noted on my pad watching the game drunk.



The weather is too viscous for a football team clearly the owner should move the team to somewhere with less viscous air.



The cheerleaders are either too hot and they are distracting or they are not hot enough and unappealing. Either way get rid of them, they suck.



Also the grass blades in miami are too thick, it's like running in a crop field. We need players who can run in a crop field or banish them from here. I cant believe these stupid coaches and management dont see it, they are so stupid and clearly I am not.