 Saturday August 7 TC Tweets HERE!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Saturday August 7 TC Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,045
Reaction score
26,309
Location
Land of Loco!
Buenos Morning-o to you all!

We are shoveling coal into the reporting locomotive on an exciting Saturday of training camp! Pads are on and the hitting continues! Will we get news on X? What will the health be of Parker today? Has he shaken that Magic 8 Ball yet? Will Tua continue his dominant ways? Will the running game begin looking capable? What was in the briefcase in Pulp Fiction? Who has the camera system password for the cheerleader locker room? All of these questions and many many more will be addressed today and tomorrow in the last practices before the team leaves for the windy murder town.

As always, please like the tweets we work so hard to provide.

Keep it Loco!
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,217
Reaction score
2,193
Fin-Loco said:
Buenos Morning-o to you all!

We are shoveling coal into the reporting locomotive on an exciting Saturday of training camp! Pads are on and the hitting continues! Will we get news on X? What will the health be of Parker today? Has he shaken that Magic 8 Ball yet? Will Tua continue his dominant ways? Will the running game begin looking capable? What was in the briefcase in Pulp Fiction? Who has the camera system password for the cheerleader locker room? All of these questions and many many more will be addressed today and tomorrow in the last practices before the team leaves for the windy murder town.

As always, please like the tweets we work so hard to provide.

Keep it Loco!
Click to expand...
This is the greatest question in the history of the Miami Dolphins…….Who does have the camera system password to the cheerleader locker room???? I demand that password now!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom