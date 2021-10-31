 Say something nice, not nice, and true... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Say something nice, not nice, and true...

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
About Tua...

Nice: He looks like he can play in the league. I was doubting that.

Not Nice: He looks like he may be suited to be a backup because I don't see what team has a QB that he can unseat with no problem.

Truth: He hasn't gotten the proper support here.
 
Third Eye

About Tua

Nice: throws a bada$$ five yard slant

Not nice: absolutely lacking athleticism and NFL arm

Truth: we effed up the draft pick
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Nice - great accuracy and pocket presence.

Not nice - his injury history.

Truth - Miami doesn't have enough talent around him.
 
dolfan25

Nice- Seems like a good guy

Not Nice- Was not worth the 5th overall pick.

Truth-Phins will never win with him and there was nothing encouraging about his performance today
 
Marino2.0

Nice: He is the best 23-year old quarterback the Dolphins have had in 35 years.

Not nice: He is probably not going to be a long-term NFL starting quarterback.

Truth: Virtually every young QB in NFL history would bust if asked to play behind the worst OL in the NFL, with the worst RBs in the NFL, without a real offensive coordinator, and with guys like Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford playing significant snaps at WR.
 
brumdog44

Nice: It's too early to tell if he'll be any good.

Not nice: It's too early to tell if he'll be any good.

Truth: Everybody who says they already know how good he will be are liars.
 
