Say something nice, not nice, and true...

Nice: He is the best 23-year old quarterback the Dolphins have had in 35 years.



Not nice: He is probably not going to be a long-term NFL starting quarterback.



Truth: Virtually every young QB in NFL history would bust if asked to play behind the worst OL in the NFL, with the worst RBs in the NFL, without a real offensive coordinator, and with guys like Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford playing significant snaps at WR.