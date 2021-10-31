Say something nice, not nice, and true...

DPhinz_DPhinz
I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 7,572
- Reaction score
- 5,414
About Tua...
Nice: He looks like he can play in the league. I was doubting that.
Not Nice: He looks like he may be suited to be a backup because I don't see what team has a QB that he can unseat with no problem.
Truth: He hasn't gotten the proper support here.
Nice: He looks like he can play in the league. I was doubting that.
Not Nice: He looks like he may be suited to be a backup because I don't see what team has a QB that he can unseat with no problem.
Truth: He hasn't gotten the proper support here.