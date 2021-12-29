Say we lose to Tennessee.

Too complicated. The Raiders game could help but if Dolphins are legit, they need to take care of businesse and beat Tennessee.Is it over or can we still get in with help and a New England victory?
It's actually realistic to. We could lose to either the Titans or Pat's and get in with the following results
Colts beat the Raiders
Bengals lose to KC then beat Cleveland
Ravens lose finale against Pittsburgh
Chargers beat Denver then lose to Raiders
Browns beat Pittsburgh then lose to Bengals
One toss up is realistic. A couple even. Not 10. That’s why when you parlay 10 games, even if all 10 are heavy favorites, you will still get a massive payday. Because it’s not realistic.Being a toss up means it's realistic.
Now expecting the Jags or Texans to keep beating playoff teams is a stretch.
Every one of those games are winnable.
Colts should beat Raiders
Kc should beat bengals
Bengals should beat Cleveland
RAVENS losing to Pitt is a true toss up.
Chargers should beat Broncos
Vegas beating Chargers is the unlikely outcome out of all of this
Browns beating Pitt is a toss up
Browns should lose to Bengals
If the favored team wins every game the Raiders Chargers game is the only needed upset
We've come this far and control our own destiny, so I wouldn't be happy with just a winning record. We missed out on the playoffs last year despite a 10-6 record. We need to make the playoffs this year.Given how we started, with Tua’s injuries and the way our young o-line has under-performed, I just want to end the season with a winning record. A playoff appearance would be icing on the cake.
