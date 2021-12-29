 Say we lose to Tennessee. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Say we lose to Tennessee.

kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Is it over or can we still get in with help and a New England victory?
 
GRYPHONK

Yes we can still get in.

It's actually realistic to. We could lose to either the Titans or Pat's and get in with the following results

Colts beat the Raiders
Bengals lose to KC then beat Cleveland
Ravens lose finale against Pittsburgh
Chargers beat Denver then lose to Raiders
Browns beat Pittsburgh then lose to Bengals
 
Penthos

Penthos

Am I on speaker phone?
Given how we started, with Tua’s injuries and the way our young o-line has under-performed, I just want to end the season with a winning record. A playoff appearance would be icing on the cake.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
GRYPHONK said:
Yes we can still get in.

It's actually realistic to. We could lose to either the Titans or Pat's and get in with the following results

Colts beat the Raiders
Bengals lose to KC then beat Cleveland
Ravens lose finale against Pittsburgh
Chargers beat Denver then lose to Raiders
Browns beat Pittsburgh then lose to Bengals
I think realistic is a bit of a stretch. All of those things individually are already a toss up. Hoping for 10 toss ups to all go your way is pretty low odds.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
GRYPHONK said:
Yes we can still get in.

It's actually realistic to. We could lose to either the Titans or Pat's and get in with the following results

Colts beat the Raiders
Bengals lose to KC then beat Cleveland
Ravens lose finale against Pittsburgh
Chargers beat Denver then lose to Raiders
Browns beat Pittsburgh then lose to Bengals
Wow, Looks that can really happen too. We ain't looking bad.
 
AXAFinFan

AXAFinFan

Too many what if's at this point, so probably won't know until week 18 is over... unless of course we take care of business and win out guaranteeing a playoff spot!
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Jimi said:
I think realistic is a bit of a stretch. All of those things individually are already a toss up. Hoping for 10 toss ups to all go your way is pretty low odds.
Being a toss up means it's realistic.

Now expecting the Jags or Texans to keep beating playoff teams is a stretch.

Every one of those games are winnable.

Colts should beat Raiders
Kc should beat bengals
Bengals should beat Cleveland
RAVENS losing to Pitt is a true toss up.
Chargers should beat Broncos
Vegas beating Chargers is the unlikely outcome out of all of this
Browns beating Pitt is a toss up
Browns should lose to Bengals

If the favored team wins every game the Raiders Chargers game is the only needed upset
 
PASQUALE

PASQUALE

A win Sunday at the Titans keeps the Dolphins in their win-and-they’re-in scenario in the regular-season finale against the Patriots (9-6). If Miami loses, a number of other results would have to go the Dolphins’ way between Week 17 and 18. There is even a scenario that only involves one betting-line upset (Steelers beating the Browns on Monday Night Football) that would eliminate the Dolphins at the end of this week’s slate of games if Miami loses to Tennessee.

I truly believe we are going to win this game and the other game. I just see it. They are on a mission and they are having fun they just want to accomplish what they were set out to do in the first place.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
GRYPHONK said:
Being a toss up means it's realistic.

Now expecting the Jags or Texans to keep beating playoff teams is a stretch.

Every one of those games are winnable.

Colts should beat Raiders
Kc should beat bengals
Bengals should beat Cleveland
RAVENS losing to Pitt is a true toss up.
Chargers should beat Broncos
Vegas beating Chargers is the unlikely outcome out of all of this
Browns beating Pitt is a toss up
Browns should lose to Bengals

If the favored team wins every game the Raiders Chargers game is the only needed upset
One toss up is realistic. A couple even. Not 10. That’s why when you parlay 10 games, even if all 10 are heavy favorites, you will still get a massive payday. Because it’s not realistic.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Penthos said:
Given how we started, with Tua’s injuries and the way our young o-line has under-performed, I just want to end the season with a winning record. A playoff appearance would be icing on the cake.
We've come this far and control our own destiny, so I wouldn't be happy with just a winning record. We missed out on the playoffs last year despite a 10-6 record. We need to make the playoffs this year.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

GRYPHONK said:
Yes we can still get in.

It's actually realistic to. We could lose to either the Titans or Pat's and get in with the following results

Colts beat the Raiders
Bengals lose to KC then beat Cleveland
Ravens lose finale against Pittsburgh
Chargers beat Denver then lose to Raiders
Browns beat Pittsburgh then lose to Bengals
Yeah much easier to just beat Tennessee and New England lol
 
