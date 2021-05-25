SB winner trend

What? We don't get to pick when our bye is. it's assigned by the league. It being late is potentially good for us to get fresh for the push to the playoffs.Is this why Miami switched bye week to week 14?
We were offered a choice to have the bye after the London trip. FloCo elected for the later bye.
Yes. We had a choice between after London game or later. That doesn't mean that we chose week 14.
If I have to guess, the teams with international trips are offered byes right after. But they aren't mandatory weeks.
I never said that we chose a specific week. We were given a choice to move the bye we had to after the London game. We didn't do that.
OP did so I was blending the two together.