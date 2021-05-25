 SB winner trend | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SB winner trend

rvz1020

Is this why Miami switched bye week to week 14?
 

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

rvz1020 said:
Is this why Miami switched bye week to week 14?
What? We don't get to pick when our bye is. it's assigned by the league. It being late is potentially good for us to get fresh for the push to the playoffs.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Fin-Loco said:
What? We don't get to pick when our bye is. it's assigned by the league. It being late is potentially good for us to get fresh for the push to the playoffs.
We were offered a choice to have the bye after the London trip. FloCo elected for the later bye.
If I have to guess, the teams with international trips are offered byes right after. But they aren't mandatory weeks.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

SCOTTY said:
We were offered a choice to have the bye after the London trip. FloCo elected for the later bye.
If I have to guess, the teams with international trips are offered byes right after. But they aren't mandatory weeks.
Yes. We had a choice between after London game or later. That doesn't mean that we chose week 14.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Fin-Loco said:
Yes. We had a choice between after London game or later. That doesn't mean that we chose week 14.
I never said that we chose a specific week. We were given a choice to move the bye we had to after the London game. We didn't do that.
 
