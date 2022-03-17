 Scarlett back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Scarlett back

Feverdream

So... all of our better LBrs are back now. We need an upgrade at MLB and we'll be ready to roll.

Possibly Nakobe Dean in the draft. He's on the small side, but may slide to us.
 
Riley, Scarlett, and Roberts are all good, not great LBrs. Good solid cheap players, but we need a real Mike LB, a guy who can play sideline to sideline AND cover, and Elandon Robert's is not that guy.
 
mekadave

I'm still fantasizing about getting Bobby Wagner, but I'm too much of a realist for that to last more than a few moments.
 
DOLFANMIKE

mekadave said:
I'm still fantasizing about getting Bobby Wagner, but I'm too much of a realist for that to last more than a few moments.
He's an amazing playmaker. He's lost a bit on his coverage but everything else is still at a very high level.
 
Danny

mekadave said:
I'm still fantasizing about getting Bobby Wagner, but I'm too much of a realist for that to last more than a few moments.
He already said he wants to stay on the west coast so he's not coming here.
 
