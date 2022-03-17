Scarlett back

Danny
He's an amazing playmaker. He's lost a bit on his coverage but everything else is still at a very high level.I'm still fantasizing about getting Bobby Wagner, but I'm too much of a realist for that to last more than a few moments.
He already said he wants to stay on the west coast so he's not coming here.I'm still fantasizing about getting Bobby Wagner, but I'm too much of a realist for that to last more than a few moments.
Like I said, didn't want my hopes up.He already said he wants to stay on the west coast so he's not coming here.