Scenario: Miami makes the following move during draft day

We've had some great threads about Pitts, he's a special talent. One of the best prospects in the draft, can you justify the pick @ #3 with the other question marks on the roster? Ideally you take the best player period but it just doesn't work that way. There is a human element to all this. With that being said, I don't see it happening at #3 or even with the trade down. Most likely I'm in the minority with this opinion. That's cool though. As long as we get better and keep moving forward as an organization I'll continue to support the team. No question.