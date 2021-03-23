Scenario: Miami makes the following move during draft day

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 5,152
- Reaction score
- 1,291
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
Scenario: With the 3rd overall pick the Dolphins draft Kyle Pitts, TE, University of Florida.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Kyle Pitts?
Plot Twist Time
Scenario: Dolphins Trade Mike Gisecki for a 1st round pick to an undisclosed team. In addition of drafting Pitts.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Pitts now?
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Kyle Pitts?
Plot Twist Time
Scenario: Dolphins Trade Mike Gisecki for a 1st round pick to an undisclosed team. In addition of drafting Pitts.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Pitts now?