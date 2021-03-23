 Scenario: Miami makes the following move during draft day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Scenario: Miami makes the following move during draft day

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Scenario: With the 3rd overall pick the Dolphins draft Kyle Pitts, TE, University of Florida.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Kyle Pitts?

Plot Twist Time

Scenario: Dolphins Trade Mike Gisecki for a 1st round pick to an undisclosed team. In addition of drafting Pitts.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Pitts now?
 
I would like picking up Pitts and keeping Gesicki as a dual threat. Not at 3 overall. I would like trading our 3 to Philly (thinking they still want a QB) and then taking Pitts at 6 or the best receiver.
 
fishfanmiami said:
Like the player. Don't like him that high

Trade down and get Pitts later in the first
This is more of an ELI5 for me but if you aren't willing to invest in any other play at 3, why does it matter if you draft the player you want at 3 irrespective of what others value him at? I get the theory of potentially adding a pick or two but is it worth the risk of losing your guy?

Ive said it before and Ill say it again. Picks are nice, but eventually you gotta draft someone.
 
juniorseau55 said:
Scenario: With the 3rd overall pick the Dolphins draft Kyle Pitts, TE, University of Florida.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Kyle Pitts?

Plot Twist Time

Scenario: Dolphins Trade Mike Gisecki for a 1st round pick to an undisclosed team. In addition of drafting Pitts.
Question: How would you feel about us drafting Pitts now?
You had me at trade Guhsickee
 
We've had some great threads about Pitts, he's a special talent. One of the best prospects in the draft, can you justify the pick @ #3 with the other question marks on the roster? Ideally you take the best player period but it just doesn't work that way. There is a human element to all this. With that being said, I don't see it happening at #3 or even with the trade down. Most likely I'm in the minority with this opinion. That's cool though. As long as we get better and keep moving forward as an organization I'll continue to support the team. No question.
 
