39wildman said: That a big mistake...Grier what was u thinking.....

They obviously got a big head and over estimated their own abilities. They drank their own Kool aid.Thinking we could have such a young line starting while casting out the vets. Keeping the same mediocre runningbacks, spending 2 first round draft picks on a glorified slot receiver who they can't gameplan right. 2 Offensive Coordinators and none of them with pro experience calling plays.A lot of you defend Grier but there is no doubt we could have done a much better job, and some of this stuff also has to fall on Flores. These guys are good at tanking but bad at creating a good football team.Our defense needs a little more pieces to be legitimate, but our offense is a mess. Not 1 playmaker on offense.