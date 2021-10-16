lucid22
Didn't teams used to get a bye week anytime after they played in London? When did that change? Also is week 14 the latest we've ever had a bye?
Looking ahead I also notice once we return from London we play ATL coming off a bye followed by the Bills coming off a bye in Buffalo. I know it's not an excuse (plus we have the easiest remaining schedule) but some of this scheduling is a real head scratcher.
