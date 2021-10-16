 Schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Schedule

lucid22

lucid22

Didn't teams used to get a bye week anytime after they played in London? When did that change? Also is week 14 the latest we've ever had a bye?

Looking ahead I also notice once we return from London we play ATL coming off a bye followed by the Bills coming off a bye in Buffalo. I know it's not an excuse (plus we have the easiest remaining schedule) but some of this scheduling is a real head scratcher.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

The schedule is made without international trips in mind. Those teams are then allowed to choose btw the original bye or moving it the week after international travel. We choose to keep it week 14.
All the other London teams were given the same choice
 
lucid22

lucid22

SCOTTY said:
The schedule is made without international trips in mind. Those teams are then allowed to choose btw the original bye or moving it the week after international travel. We choose to keep it week 14.
All the other London teams were given the same choice
Hmm I wasn't aware of that option. I wonder why they decided to keep it at week 14, that's very late lol.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

lucid22 said:
Didn't teams used to get a bye week anytime after they played in London? When did that change? Also is week 14 the latest we've ever had a bye?

Looking ahead I also notice once we return from London we play ATL coming off a bye followed by the Bills coming off a bye in Buffalo. I know it's not an excuse (plus we have the easiest remaining schedule) but some of this scheduling is a real head scratcher.
I believe this is the first season there has been a week 14 bye. In previous years bye weeks started week 4 and ended week 13. This year, with the addition of a 18 regular season week, bye weeks start week 6 and end week 14. Generally speaking, a week 4 bye was seen as so disadvantageous that teams really pushed for them to be moved back.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

39wildman said:
That a big mistake...Grier what was u thinking.....
They obviously got a big head and over estimated their own abilities. They drank their own Kool aid.

Thinking we could have such a young line starting while casting out the vets. Keeping the same mediocre runningbacks, spending 2 first round draft picks on a glorified slot receiver who they can't gameplan right. 2 Offensive Coordinators and none of them with pro experience calling plays.

A lot of you defend Grier but there is no doubt we could have done a much better job, and some of this stuff also has to fall on Flores. These guys are good at tanking but bad at creating a good football team.

Our defense needs a little more pieces to be legitimate, but our offense is a mess. Not 1 playmaker on offense.
 
