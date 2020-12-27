My earliest memory in life was the 1974 sea of hands game against the damn raiders as a little kid. I started crying after the loss and my mom let me open an early Christmas present. It was a Miami Dolphins toboggan.



I know I saw at least the 74 SB win on tv but I don't remember it. So the heartbreaking loss on that fluke pass by the raiders was my first Dolphins memory and it also marked the end of that great dolphin dynasty. I've hated the raiders with a passion my whole life because of that game. Now tonight 46 yrs later it feels like some demons have been exorcised with Fitz coming up with an even more unbelievable pass and win.



And it finally feels like we're on the verge of another great era. There's no championship coming this season, maybe not even a playoff appearance, but there are great things coming soon. I know that without a doubt. And here's my 46 yr old cap paying homage to Fitz and the Fins tonight!