Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 42,167
- Reaction score
- 25,083
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Seahawks defense only team to ever allow more than 1,200 passing yards through three weeks - ProFootballTalk
While Russell Wilson is setting records for the Seahawks Offense, their pass defense is setting records of their own and not the good kind. In the first three games of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, the Seahawks have allowed an average of 430.7...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
In the first three games of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, the Seahawks have allowed an average of 430.7 yards per game passing. They allowed 434 yards to Matt Ryan and the Falcons, 397 yards to Cam Newton and the Patriots, and a season-high 461 yards to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday.
“It’s not something I am accustomed to. It is not something I want to be accustomed to,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said.
The 1,292 passing yards allowed in the first three games of the season is the most in league history over that span since at least 1950, via Pro-Football-Reference. They are the only team over 1,200 yards allowed with the 2011 Patriots trailing by a 161 yards at 1,131 yards as the previous benchmark. The 2005 San Francisco 49ers (1,107) and 2010 Houston Texans (1,106) are the only other teams to allow even 1,100 passing yards over the first three games of the year.