Sean Payton and Tom Brady planned to team up in Miami towards end of January, but Flores lawsuit changed everything.

Skip Bayless broke the news today.

A few days after the Bucs loss to the Rams in the playoffs, Sean Payton was very intrigued about the Miami Dolphins HC opening, and there was serious discussion between Sean Payton and Tom Brady about teaming up in Miami to try and win a SB here. Unfortunately, shortly after, Brian Flores, on February 1 2022, hit the NFL/Dolphins with a lawsuit and that whole mess ruined it... and Brady had to change course and figure out what to do again.

Here is video below. Conversation starts at 10:19

 
DuderinoN703 said:
Why would Brady leave Tampa to go to Miami?
Apparently Tom has a lot of respect for the Dolphins, and he is burned out on Bruce Arians. BA is hard to deal with, abrasive, etc.

Also gets to haunt Bill Bellichick twice a year, etc.
 
I'd have suspended my fandom until CryBrady retired (again).
 
