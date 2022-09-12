Sean Payton on Bridgewater (and Tua)

JoeFin said: Just now on Colin Cowpie, just as a throwaway line, he mentioned how he liked Teddy Bridgewater, and then in the very next breath said he thought there would be a lot of teams playing multiple quarterbacks this year (and not because of injury).



I ain't seeing it. Bridgewater looked terrible in the preseason from the little I saw.



But maybe this is the media starting a narrative (might as well consider Payton "media" now as it looks like he's going to be a regular talking head). Click to expand...

I don’t see Bridgewater playing unless Tua is injured or the Dolphins have a huge lead in a game and McDaniel decides to take Tua out because he doesn’t want him to be exposed to an injury in a game they have already won.As far as Payton is concerned. It funny that he didn’t like Bridgewater enough to sign him after Brees retired and they were in need of a starting QB. It’s obvious Payton never saw Bridgewater as anything but a backup QB and as you pointed out, he is just making comments to have something to say.Since he is now is in the media and they pay him to talk nonsense sometimes.