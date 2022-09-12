 Sean Payton on Bridgewater (and Tua) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sean Payton on Bridgewater (and Tua)

JoeFin

JoeFin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2006
Messages
332
Reaction score
129
Just now on Colin Cowpie, just as a throwaway line, he mentioned how he liked Teddy Bridgewater, and then in the very next breath said he thought there would be a lot of teams playing multiple quarterbacks this year (and not because of injury).

I ain't seeing it. Bridgewater looked terrible in the preseason from the little I saw.

But maybe this is the media starting a narrative (might as well consider Payton "media" now as it looks like he's going to be a regular talking head).
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,101
Reaction score
8,798
Age
30
Location
Florida
Teddy isn't going to play unless Tua is pretty bad, but if that happens I'm okay with Teddy. Not long term obviously.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,853
Reaction score
25,740
Age
69
Location
Miami
JoeFin said:
Just now on Colin Cowpie, just as a throwaway line, he mentioned how he liked Teddy Bridgewater, and then in the very next breath said he thought there would be a lot of teams playing multiple quarterbacks this year (and not because of injury).

I ain't seeing it. Bridgewater looked terrible in the preseason from the little I saw.

But maybe this is the media starting a narrative (might as well consider Payton "media" now as it looks like he's going to be a regular talking head).
Click to expand...
I don’t see Bridgewater playing unless Tua is injured or the Dolphins have a huge lead in a game and McDaniel decides to take Tua out because he doesn’t want him to be exposed to an injury in a game they have already won.

As far as Payton is concerned. It funny that he didn’t like Bridgewater enough to sign him after Brees retired and they were in need of a starting QB. It’s obvious Payton never saw Bridgewater as anything but a backup QB and as you pointed out, he is just making comments to have something to say.Since he is now is in the media and they pay him to talk nonsense sometimes.
 
Fullytorqued

Fullytorqued

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
207
Reaction score
476
Location
Florida
Trucanes99 said:
Would be great to get anything for Teddy plus have our backup be Skylar
Click to expand...
Agreed, in the event that Tua goes down, id prefer to see what we have with skylar immediately, being that hes 25 and all. We know we aren't winning deep into playoffs with Bridgewater anyways. IF that niners pick turns into a top 5 pick and skylar balls out, then you arent as concerned about QB and we can go defense. Were gonna need all the help we can get dealing with Josh Allen for the next decade.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,444
Reaction score
55,647
Location
The Free State of Florida
Teddy is not the answer - but might be a good stopgap in an emergency.

I know he's thrilled to be home playing for presumably the team he rooted for growing up. He seems like a good and earnest guy so as much as I think Skylar is our long term keeper, I'd hate to treat Teddy like yesterday's garbage.

OTOH, if it means an opportunity to start and re-prove himself (for the umpteenth time), he might welcome that challenge :shrug:
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
7,307
Reaction score
8,444
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Teddy Two Gloves is hot garbage. If he ever plays our season is toast already.

The NFL has had enough of him. Hence why he eventually signed with us as a backup (and looked meh in preseason)
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,853
Reaction score
25,740
Age
69
Location
Miami
Fullytorqued said:
Speaking of Bridgewater, looks like dak gonna be out for a while. Time for Grier to get Jerry on the phone
Click to expand...
Maybe they will give up a 6th round pick for Thompson. Some posters on here think he is better than Bridgewater and why should the Cowboys settle Bridgewater when the Dolphins would be happy to trade Thompson for the right price.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,853
Reaction score
25,740
Age
69
Location
Miami
Danny said:
If Tua was to get hurt I'd rather just play Skylar and see what we have with him......Teddy's what he is and you're going nowhere far with him long term.
Click to expand...
The season is over if Tua goes down. No matter who they play at QB. The draft pick the Dolphins lost in the Ross fiasco would really come back to bite the Dolphins in the butt if Tua goes down and Bridgewater or Thompson has to play much of the season.
 
Fullytorqued

Fullytorqued

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
207
Reaction score
476
Location
Florida
1972forever said:
The season is over if Tua goes down. No matter who they play at QB. The draft pick the Dolphins lost in the Ross fiasco would really come back to bite the Dolphins in the butt if Tua goes down and Bridgewater or Thompson has to play much of the season.
Click to expand...
I think you're jumping to conclusions a bit, but im not concerned about the draft pick we dont have anymore, whats done is done, gotta look forward
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,257
Reaction score
108,997
Location
Kissimmee,FL
1972forever said:
The season is over if Tua goes down. No matter who they play at QB. The draft pick the Dolphins lost in the Ross fiasco would really come back to bite the Dolphins in the butt if Tua goes down and Bridgewater or Thompson has to play much of the season.
Click to expand...
Sure but what I'm saying is, why not play Skylar at that point?......either he has it and we keep him or teams would want to trade for him....might as well find out
 
Fullytorqued

Fullytorqued

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
207
Reaction score
476
Location
Florida
1972forever said:
Maybe they will give up a 6th round pick for Thompson. Some posters on here think he is better than Bridgewater and why should the Cowboys settle Bridgewater when the Dolphins would be happy to trade Thompson for the right price.
Click to expand...
We already know bridgewaters ceiling, you can pretend that you have an idea with skylar but you dont, and neither do the coaches. I remember you mentioned letting skylar go to waivers as well when we were making cuts. Both the coach and GM seemed to disagree with your choice there
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
5,101
Reaction score
8,798
Age
30
Location
Florida
Danny said:
Sure but what I'm saying is, why not play Skylar at that point?......either he has it and we keep him or teams would want to trade for him....might as well find out
Click to expand...

Depends n the context.

I mean...if it's week 16 and we need the next two games to make the playoffs I'm starting Teddy.

If the season was lost...sure start Skylar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom