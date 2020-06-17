Searching for needle in a haystack

Looking for two older tickets (full or stubs) from two home Dolphin games:



Aug 18, 2001 (vs. Chargers)

Oct. 25, 2009 (vs. Saints)



Will pay up to $50 for 8/18/01 full ticket and $25 for 10/25/09 full ticket if either/both in great condition. Interested in stubs too.



Thx!