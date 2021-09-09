 Season Begins = The End Of Speculation Thank God! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season Begins = The End Of Speculation Thank God!

Loco awoke this morning feeling like Christmas morning. The season begins today and our beloved Dolphins are only 4 days out. To Loco, the worst part of the offseason is the speculation. Will Tua be the starter, will we get Watson, who will we draft, who is injured, how will the new OC's do, how will the rookies do, will DP and PW be visited by aliens who can make their bodies heal faster. and all of the other never-ending questions. It's not our fault. We're passionate about our team 365 and we have at best a 5 month season. So it's only natural that we of course bat the ball around on any and EVERY topic.

To me, I hate speculation. The season being here brings certainty and certainty is glorious.

What are you thankful for regarding the beginning of the season?
 
Not thankful for anything yet…when the good guys start 1-0, I’ll be plenty thankful.

If 0-1 happens, not so much, ‘cuz I’ll have to stay away from the forums for some time, so all the toddlers can get their crying in.
 
Basically, we finally get to see the new version of Tua in games that count for whole games, which in my opinion, will finally once and for all Close the "Miami wants Watson" Speculation.
 
I'm very excited about the group of wide receivers. Even beyond Fuller and Waddle, Miami has a lot of speed at the position. The comeback of Wilson has been a great summer story.
 
Everybody wants to put in their 2 cents.

Unfortunately, most of what they put in isn't worth 2 cents. - LOL
 
Thank God the season is here, that's what I'm thankful for. It seemed like the off-season would never end. The amount of negative s**t here and in the national media regarding Tua was/is beyond annoying. Tua has a lot to prove and I think the kid is more than up for the challenge. It's going to be nice to watch an offense as explosive as this one. More depth at wideout than we've probably ever had. Enjoy the game tonight FH brothers and let's get ready for F***sboro!
 
Mark_J said:
I'm not sure what's more entertaining, the Season starting or seeing @Fin-Loco refer to himself in the third person ; )
FIn Loco approves this comment.

