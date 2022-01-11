 Season ending PFF player rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season ending PFF player rankings

Take a break from Flores threads :)

Tua, QB: 68.4 (25 out of 39)

Hollins, WR 58.1 (109 out of 133)
Wilson, WR 58.2 (108 out of 133)
Parker, WR 72.8 (42 out of 133)
Waddle, WR 79.3 (19 out of 133)
Ford, WR 69.4 (not enough snaps)
Williams, WR 59.2 (not enough snaps)

Ahmed, HB 56.6 (not enough snaps)
Lindsay, HB 54.0 (not enough snaps, combined Texans/Dolphins rating)
Gaskin, HB 64.6 (41 out of 62)
Johnson, HB 72.1 (not enough snaps)
Brown, HB 61.2 (not enough snaps)

Shaheen, TE 59.3 (50 out of 75)
Gesecki, TE 68.6 (20 out of 75)
Smythe, TE 59.5 (48 out of 75)
Long, TE 46.0 (not enough snaps)

Deiter, C 60.6 (28 out of 38)
Mancz, C 61.9 (not enough snaps)


Kindley, G 57.5 (not enough snaps)
Hunt, G 67.4 (36 out of 84)
Jackson, G 49.9 (76 out of 84)

Davis, T 52.5 (82 out of 85)
Eichenberg, T 50.7 (84 out of 85)
Jones, T 64.1 (not enough snaps)

Coleman, CB 53.7 (101 out of 120)
By. Jones, CB 64.9 (55 out of 120) -- just an editorial note: he really moved up the board in the second half of the season and I say this as someone who wasn't a fan
Needham, CB 65.3 (52 out of 120)
Howard, CB 70.9 (24 out of 120)
Iggy, CB 52.3 (not enough snaps)

Br.Jones, S 53.9 (83 out of 94)
Rowe, S 71.2 (28 out of 94)
McCourty, S 72.1 (25 out of 94)
Holland, S 84.6 (3rd out of 94)!!!!

Roberts, LB 51.7 (48 out of 88)
Baker, LB 59.4 (31 out of 88)

Butler, DT 54.5 (82 out of 127)
Sieler, DT 84.8 (4th out of 127)
Davis, DT 36.6 (125 out of 127)
Wilkins, DT 83.3 (5th out of 127)

Van Ginkel, Edge 61.8 (74 out of 113)
Ogbah, Edge 77.0 (22 out of 113)
Phillips, Edge 53.7 (96 out of 113)

Sanders, K 64.2 (don't see kicker rankings)

Palardy, P 54.7 (27 out of 33)
 
Ouch on Tua. They aren't even grading on results, just if you made the right play or not.

I was hoping he'd be higher even as someone not sold on him.
 
Well, the good thing about having so many low-ranked players is that there's nowhere to go but up. I am curious though what other 2 tackles were worse than Davis and if they were on the same team like Davis and Eichenberg were. I'd like to see Phillips get more consistent pressure.
 
