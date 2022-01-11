Season ending PFF player rankings

Take a break from Flores threads :)



Tua, QB: 68.4 (25 out of 39)



Hollins, WR 58.1 (109 out of 133)

Wilson, WR 58.2 (108 out of 133)

Parker, WR 72.8 (42 out of 133)

Waddle, WR 79.3 (19 out of 133)

Ford, WR 69.4 (not enough snaps)

Williams, WR 59.2 (not enough snaps)



Ahmed, HB 56.6 (not enough snaps)

Lindsay, HB 54.0 (not enough snaps, combined Texans/Dolphins rating)

Gaskin, HB 64.6 (41 out of 62)

Johnson, HB 72.1 (not enough snaps)

Brown, HB 61.2 (not enough snaps)



Shaheen, TE 59.3 (50 out of 75)

Gesecki, TE 68.6 (20 out of 75)

Smythe, TE 59.5 (48 out of 75)

Long, TE 46.0 (not enough snaps)



Deiter, C 60.6 (28 out of 38)

Mancz, C 61.9 (not enough snaps)





Kindley, G 57.5 (not enough snaps)

Hunt, G 67.4 (36 out of 84)

Jackson, G 49.9 (76 out of 84)



Davis, T 52.5 (82 out of 85)

Eichenberg, T 50.7 (84 out of 85)

Jones, T 64.1 (not enough snaps)



Coleman, CB 53.7 (101 out of 120)

By. Jones, CB 64.9 (55 out of 120) -- just an editorial note: he really moved up the board in the second half of the season and I say this as someone who wasn't a fan

Needham, CB 65.3 (52 out of 120)

Howard, CB 70.9 (24 out of 120)

Iggy, CB 52.3 (not enough snaps)



Br.Jones, S 53.9 (83 out of 94)

Rowe, S 71.2 (28 out of 94)

McCourty, S 72.1 (25 out of 94)

Holland, S 84.6 (3rd out of 94)!!!!



Roberts, LB 51.7 (48 out of 88)

Baker, LB 59.4 (31 out of 88)



Butler, DT 54.5 (82 out of 127)

Sieler, DT 84.8 (4th out of 127)

Davis, DT 36.6 (125 out of 127)

Wilkins, DT 83.3 (5th out of 127)



Van Ginkel, Edge 61.8 (74 out of 113)

Ogbah, Edge 77.0 (22 out of 113)

Phillips, Edge 53.7 (96 out of 113)



Sanders, K 64.2 (don't see kicker rankings)



Palardy, P 54.7 (27 out of 33)