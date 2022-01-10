 Season MVPs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season MVPs

May as well start discussing now. Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

For me:

Offense - Waddle. Showed up just about every game, made plays, broke a league record and was the spark plug of the offense.

Defense - X Howard. What a season - 5 picks, 2 FF, 2 FR and 2 TDs. Played at an elite level again this year. He is now squarely in the best CB in team history conversation but that’s a debate for a different thread.

Special Teams - Hollins. Not one of our kickers or returners but a gunner who made a lot of plays down the field on punts. I doubted his value in preseason but am all in on how important he is now.

Love to hear your thoughts.
 
100% agree...even if Waddle dropped a few sure BIG TDs by looking down field too early this year. He's a rook, he'll fix it. Couldn't really ask for more from the kid.
 
MVP - Tua for sure. Without Tua, with Brissett, Philly is picking top 5.
On defense, tough call between Ogbah, Holland, and X, but I think X had the most snaps so X.
 
Can’t question our record with and without Tua that’s for sure.
 
