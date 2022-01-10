Season MVPs

May as well start discussing now. Offense, Defense and Special Teams.



For me:



Offense - Waddle. Showed up just about every game, made plays, broke a league record and was the spark plug of the offense.



Defense - X Howard. What a season - 5 picks, 2 FF, 2 FR and 2 TDs. Played at an elite level again this year. He is now squarely in the best CB in team history conversation but that’s a debate for a different thread.



Special Teams - Hollins. Not one of our kickers or returners but a gunner who made a lot of plays down the field on punts. I doubted his value in preseason but am all in on how important he is now.



Love to hear your thoughts.