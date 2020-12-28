Seattle, Dallas, Chiefs and especially New England hold the key to the 3rd pick in the draft.

Like many I thought when Atlanta lost that game, we'd end up at 4th. Fine, still a good day. Then came the news that Houston's SOS dropped below Atlanta's by a razor thin margin. First thought was jubilation. Then came the hoping for a Green Bay victory, check. I concluded Houston loses to Tennessee next week, case closed, the pick is ours.



Because of this razor thin margin we need to hold onto this lead I examined Houston's and Atlanta's schedules to find the games with the most importance to us.



With all the games being divisional week 17, most games cancel each other out as a 1-1 result for both teams so the only games that really matter are the 2 games scheduled in your conference against teams who finished in the same spot as you the previous season.



For Atlanta, that is Dallas and Seattle.



For Houston, its KC and New England.



Week 17

KC vs LAC (KC)

NE vs NYJ (NYJ)

SEA vs SF (SEA)

DAL vs NYG (NYG)



So if New England loses tonight, I can conclude we have enough cushion to where just two of those four week 17 outcomes have to fall in our favor to retain what's currently ours.......pick 3.



You'd expect Seattle is going to beat San Fran with the No.1 seed still in grasps, given Green Bay is traveling to Chicago against a win-and-they're-in Chicago team. Not a gimme.



You'd expect Belichek won't lose to that Jets team to end the season so getting that loss tonight might be critical.



Giants are our best hope along with KC resting their starters.



I tried to find the actual SOS % this morning, not having much luck. Can anyone provide them?