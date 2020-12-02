Happy Hump Day Dolphins.



Our secondary is probably the strongest position on the team. Our safeties (McCain and Rowe) have gotten a lot of praise for their play this year. Is it that they are playing better or is it our two near-shut down CBs? (Howard and Jones) Rowe has looked mighty good holding TE's in check this year. His real big test will be against KC and Kelce. I still have mixed feelings about McCain but he has leadership qualities and seems to be making plays.



Only reason I ask is there are some projected drafts of us taking safeties early.