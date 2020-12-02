Secondary

Happy Hump Day Dolphins.

Our secondary is probably the strongest position on the team. Our safeties (McCain and Rowe) have gotten a lot of praise for their play this year. Is it that they are playing better or is it our two near-shut down CBs? (Howard and Jones) Rowe has looked mighty good holding TE's in check this year. His real big test will be against KC and Kelce. I still have mixed feelings about McCain but he has leadership qualities and seems to be making plays.

Only reason I ask is there are some projected drafts of us taking safeties early.
 
With needham elevating his play the secondary probably is the best unit. And that’s with byron jones not even playing to his contract or his cowboy corner days yet.

safety play has been very solid this year.
 
Coaching.....coaching.....coaching.
 
Best part of the team, and don't forget rookie Brandon Jones, he has played good minutes making some really nice plays. He was a good pick in the 3rd round, and has potential to be a long term answer.
 
No. We need to spend in other areas especially early. WR, RB, OL and DE are still big needs. There's also a chance we could get TE Kyle Pitts at the Texans 1st round spot who is staggering.
 
Don't need Pitts. We need a fast and elusive YAC receiver, not another non-blocking TE.
 
I think folks are right that needhams becoming a strong candidate to be the next bird in hand contract extension offer and Miami signing.

does better vs size in the slot but my guess is when we do face more quick twitch 2 way go types they gonna play him in off and let him face the action more and drive on things. Hide some of his tendency to grab when guys get out of the framework of his body
 
claytonduper said:
Flo does like his DBs, but my guess would be certainly not our first 3 picks. We already have Brandon Jones, who looks like a keeper with upside.
 
Jones is a hybrid type game more strong safety but I doubt he’s gonna be asked to play that McCain deep middle roll. Like him more closer to the los. Instincts show up more.

good player though. Real good value 3rd round pick

miamis gone to having all 3 safeties on the field in heavy/6 db packages. Igbo odd man out.
 
Jones can also play some slot db in a pinch. So there’s more versatility there. Don’t think he’s ever be a plus slot by any means but a snap here or there situationally yeah
 
Have mentioned this before... so I will again.

Wouldn't be surprised to see Needham moved to the deep safety role that McCain fills currently. Rowe, McCain... both ex-CBs, and we converted the slot CB to the deep safety once before... with success.
 
