Seeing the Defense the last 2 games

Might this team need more help on the defensive side of the ball than we are willing to admit?
I know everyone wants to add weapons for Tua(and I do too)but they have given up a ton of points and yards the last two games.
Parsons and a real run stopping DT wold really help.
