Seeing the Defense the last 2 games

jimthefin

jimthefin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,662
Reaction score
1,602
Might this team need more help on the defensive side of the ball than we are willing to admit?

I know everyone wants to add weapons for Tua(and I do too)but they have given up a ton of points and yards the last two games.

Parsons and a real run stopping DT wold really help.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,064
Reaction score
4,274
As far as first 3 rounds, I think we are down to Parsons (or another ILB)... I think that's all we really need.

Davis is looking better each week and Wilkins is a load... Our Safety play has been MUCH better than advertised, and the DE rotation is obviously working very well.

So, other than our inside linebackers, I think we'll go mostly offense until the third day of the draft.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,008
Reaction score
4,783
jimthefin said:
Might this team need more help on the defensive side of the ball than we are willing to admit?

I know everyone wants to add weapons for Tua(and I do too)but they have given up a ton of points and yards the last two games.

Parsons and a real run stopping DT wold really help.
Click to expand...
That would probably be my first round strategy. Miami could end up with a huge offer to trade down if a quarterback is available. We'll see where that Houston pick lands.

What DT would you prefer, later in the first round? I think the Dolphins may end up with around 10 wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom