Serious question about offseason, and training camp

With the way I been seeing people argue in this forum I would be highly inclined to believe that this could affect one's health. I implore you guys to seek meditation prior to disagreeing with someone, or being upset at some player holding out. Or if another player gets injured, and if it starts making your blood pressure higher just realize that person is still getting payed while you are upset. Lastly, Bob Ross has videos in youtube, it would be beneficial to just watch a few video's and emulate his love for art.