 Serious question about offseason, and training camp | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Serious question about offseason, and training camp

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,098
Reaction score
2,482
Location
Orlando, Florida
With the way I been seeing people argue in this forum I would be highly inclined to believe that this could affect one's health. I implore you guys to seek meditation prior to disagreeing with someone, or being upset at some player holding out. Or if another player gets injured, and if it starts making your blood pressure higher just realize that person is still getting payed while you are upset. Lastly, Bob Ross has videos in youtube, it would be beneficial to just watch a few video's and emulate his love for art.

1627855875656.png
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,462
Reaction score
22,867
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
juniorseau55 said:
With the way I been seeing people argue in this forum I would be highly inclined to believe that this could affect one's health. I implore you guys to seek meditation prior to disagreeing with someone, or being upset at some player holding out. Or if another player gets injured, and if it starts making your blood pressure higher just realize that person is still getting payed while you are upset. Lastly, Bob Ross has videos in youtube, it would be beneficial to just watch a few video's and emulate his love for art.

View attachment 82330
Click to expand...
Thank you so much for caring, and taking the time to try and improve the lives of your fellow members. It's rare these days to see such empathy and compassion in these times of upheaval and dispair.


Having said that.......

nun-on-a-break.jpg
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,332
Reaction score
3,219
Location
Trinidad
juniorseau55 said:
With the way I been seeing people argue in this forum I would be highly inclined to believe that this could affect one's health. I implore you guys to seek meditation prior to disagreeing with someone, or being upset at some player holding out. Or if another player gets injured, and if it starts making your blood pressure higher just realize that person is still getting payed while you are upset. Lastly, Bob Ross has videos in youtube, it would be beneficial to just watch a few video's and emulate his love for art.

View attachment 82330
Click to expand...
Caribbean cool, like the other side of the pillow
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom