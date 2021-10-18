Serious question about the last 22 years

tggeorge







Have we had any coach, GM or qb that you would consider successful? Like a coaching group or GM that you look back and think I wish they would've stuck with that and let it grow? I ask be sometimes continuity is what leads to success and this 3 year spin cycle is starting to kill me.
For me, I guess it's a shame Pennington wasn't healthier, maybe tannehill or maybe Fiedler was unappreciated.
Sadly I can only remember the cleo lemons, Feely, Philbin, cam Cameron, jeff ireland...
