Serious question about the last 22 years

No. Wanndtedt had a good record but he inherited a good defense, although he did go get Ricky.



But it’s canceled out by his refusal to draft Drew Brees (an insanely obvious pick) in 2000 when you already had two pro bowl corners and you drafted a bust in Jamar Fletcher. They passed on Anquan Bolden and made a host of other mistakes. Grier and others are developing at this time. Learning from boobs.



The Dolphins didn’t draft Drew Brees, and didn’t clinch the trade with GB for Hasselbeck. In 2005, Aaron Rodgers was in the mix for number 1 or 2. He was discussed on this very site. Then we took a part time running back instead.



If you got Brees, Hasselbeck or Rodgers, the whole trajectory changes. Maybe you land a better coach than the Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase convoy of idiocy. You don’t have to keep squandering picks figuring out QB and presumably you are building a more fruitful roster without squandering high picks in trades or direct drafting of AJ Feeley, Chad Henne, Pat White.



It has been a mess and it coincides with Chris Grier’s tenure. He is learning like a sponge how to be incompetent. He’s never seen a well oiled front office, so how could he preside over one?