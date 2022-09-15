 Seriously…how good is Jevon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Seriously…how good is Jevon Holland

Selling out to smash guys out of the playing field.

His energy!

His moxy!

He baits the QB - he was toying with that clown QB for NE trying to get him to buy the idea that he was going left and then showing up somewhere else - man I think he is unlike anything we’ve EVER had back there..,Jake Scott smart - but the way he sells out to knock guys out -

Is it me or is he on a trajectory towards an All Pro orbit? Seriously I’m asking bc he seems really terrific!!!
 
Without a doubt! This kid should be a perennial All-Pro!
 
If he stays healthy he will become one of the greatest of all time. IMO. He really has all the skills, instinct, and drive/desire that you want in a safety.
 
He is really really really really Really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really good
 
He is possibly the best player on the team and a perrinial pro bowler. The sky is the limit for him. Personally he’s my favorite Dolphin.
 
