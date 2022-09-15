Seriously…how good is Jevon Holland

raving
Selling out to smash guys out of the playing field.
His energy!
His moxy!
He baits the QB - he was toying with that clown QB for NE trying to get him to buy the idea that he was going left and then showing up somewhere else - man I think he is unlike anything we’ve EVER had back there..,Jake Scott smart - but the way he sells out to knock guys out -
Is it me or is he on a trajectory towards an All Pro orbit? Seriously I’m asking bc he seems really terrific!!!
